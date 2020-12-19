CBSE exam 2021: Class 10, 12 exam datesheet to be announced on December 22?

CBSE exam 2021: Several speculations and claims are being made on social media posts that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 in a written mode in March next year. Now, a fresh report has surfaced that Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' may announce the much-awaited dates or schedule for class 10th and 12th board examinations 2021 on December 22.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has rescheduled its live session with students from December 17 to December 22 at 4 pm on Twitter or Facebook to discuss concerns regarding board exams. "Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank will go live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board exams," tweeted the Ministry of Education.

After several social media posts went viral claiming the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in March, CBSE released a clarification stating that it is yet to finalise the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

In his last webinar interaction, Education Minister 'Nishank' made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed and it is possible that the exams may not be held in March if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control. Pokhriyal hinted that it is possible that the CBSE would opt for an alternative to practical exams in 2021 as most of the schools across the country remained close for the entire academic session due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, the question paper will also see several changes in 2021. It is learnt that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams question paper will be more application-based and the objective-type or MCQs could increase considerably.

The minister also talked about these changes and assured the students that they will get an ample amount of time to prepare for boards. Pokhriyal said that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams dates will be announced well in advance.

CBSE in its latest circular said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board website.”

Pokhriyal told students, "We are with you" and all decisions will be taken keeping the interests of students in mind.

Few months ago, CBSE had reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 as classes were not held this academic session due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India.

About 30 lakh students appear for CBSE board exams every year. In 2019, 31.14 lakh students had registered for CBSE board exams.

