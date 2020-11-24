CBSE exams: Big update about 2021 Class 12 board exams questions - Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that application-based questions will be introduced by the Board in 2021 class 12 board exams.

“There will be more case-study based questions wherein a paragraph will be given to students and they will have to answer questions after reading the paragraph. This will assess students on their reading, understanding, interpretation, and answer writing abilities and move away from the root learning,” said Joseph Emmanuel, director, academics at CBSE was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Earlier, these questions used to carry one mark but it is likely that from 2021 these questions would translate into short or long questions. It is to be noted that the CBSE has already released sample papers based on the new format.

Emmanuel said, “This is a small step towards the vision of NEP. The real change will come when teachers will start teaching based on skill-oriented education and not marks oriented or exam-oriented studies.”

The CBSE is planning to introduce this change in order to make the board exams “competency-based”. These questions will help in assessing students on their ability to understand and apply concepts in real life.

“Our aim is that students should know how to apply the concepts learned in class and study with an aim to learn and not write the exam. The National Education Policy (NEP) says there will be different ways to select students for college admission, if that happens, board exams will be low-stake, and application base. This is a baby step in this direction,” Emmanuel said.

It may be recalled that the CBSE had already reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for the upcoming board exams as the coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of schools for aaround six months.