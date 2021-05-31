CBSE, ICSE class XII Board exams 2021: Final decision in two days, Centre tells Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday (May 31, 2021) told the Supreme Court that it will take a final decision on conducting the class 12 CBSE and ICSE board exams in the next two days.

The Centre also sought time till Thursday to place its decision before the Apex Court.

The Supreme Court adjourned the case to Thursday while observing a similar situation in 2020 had prompted internal marking instead.

Earlier on May 28, the SC bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had said it would hear the plea and had asked petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve the advanced copy of the plea to respondents including Centre, CBSE, and CISCE.

According to the petition, "Conducting Class 12 board examinations online or offline not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission to foreign universities. CBSE and CISCE must devise an objective methodology to declare the results within the specified time else it will affect nearly 12 lakh students."

This is pertinent to note that on April 14, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and the postponement of class 12 exams in view of the coronavirus situation in the country.

"To conduct the Board Exams for Class XII, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the official statement said.