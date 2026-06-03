Who is Radha Chauhan? Why the Centre handed this high-octane CBSE evaluation probe to a fearless civil servant

In the aftermath of widespread outcry against the On-Screen Marking System employed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Union Government has initiated an all-encompassing rehaul of the administration. Under this decisive move, the government has relieved both CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta of their positions and constituted a high-level probe committee for evaluating any irregularities in the marking system.

This investigative committee has been put under the leadership of a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1988 batch – S. Radha Chauhan. Based on her considerable background in public administration and education policy reformations, the officer has been given the power to co-opt officers from other specialized departments of the government for assisting in the investigation. This powerful committee will have to submit its conclusions within the set deadline of one month.

Who is S. Radha Chauhan? A profile of the probe chief

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S. Radha Chauhan is a very distinguished retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1988 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre. An alumnus of law, Chauhan developed a legendary reputation for her impeccable working style and systematic execution throughout her long career in the civil service. She retired on June 30, 2025, from the very senior post of Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), an important ministry reporting directly to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Given her exceptional administrative capacity, the central government nominated her as the Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) even after retirement, a position she holds currently.

Deeper connections with Delhi-NCR and India's education sector

With her long career as a senior official, Chauhan has worked extensively in various important administrative sectors like healthcare, rural development, women and child empowerment, and skill development. Chauhan maintains a strong connection with the Delhi-NCR region through several important postings, like:

Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Greater Noida Authority.

Commissioner of Ghaziabad together with important administrative appointments as Additional Commissioner and District Magistrate (DM) in Pilibhit, Bulandshahr, Agra, and Meerut.

Most importantly, she is experienced in the area of managing education policies on a national level. From 2011 till 2015 she was employed as the Joint Secretary at the Department of School Education and Literacy at the Ministry of Human Resource Development (currently the Ministry of Education). She further held a position as the Chairperson and CEO of the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

The OSM controversy

It is impossible not to mention the government intervention because it was a necessity due to mass protests of both students and parents against unfairness in evaluating CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The students claimed that there were huge differences between real scores received on exams and what was seen on screen – their performance and hard work were downgraded and denied by the online system.

With growing public discontent, which may lead to damage to the integrity of the board’s functioning, the intervention of the central government has been made. It is through initiating an inquiry by Chauhan within a stipulated period that the government hopes to undertake an investigation, free from all prejudice, to find out any loopholes in the computer-based assessment system.

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