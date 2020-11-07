CBSE may change the schedule for Class 10, 12 board exams, here's why

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may conduct class 10, class 12 board exams 2021 earlier than expected in order to conduct competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE etc, on time. But the CBSE is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

Sources claimed that the CBSE has already started the process to hold Class 10, 12 exams earlier than expected in 2021 and has completed the process of list of candidates, examination forms (LOC). Several schools affiliated with the CBSE are also making efforts to follow their time table in order to complete the syllabus on time so that the students do not face trouble if examinations are held earlier than expected.

Some reports claimed that the CBSE is planning to either shorten the syllabus or delay the exams by 45 to 60 days as normal classes across the country were suspended for over 6 months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown announced to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Live TV

It may be recalled that the BSE had postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to coronavirus. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 5, 2020 but it will now be held on January 31, 2021.