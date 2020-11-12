CBSE may release datesheet for 2021 Class 12 exams soon, here's all updates students should know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the date-sheet or timetable for CBSE class 12 board examinations 2021 in a few days.

CBSE will release a consolidated file for all the three streams — science, commerce, and arts - on its official website cbse.nic.in. However, officials have said that the board will first release the datasheet for the practical exams.

Around 12 lakh students are awaiting the Class 12 date sheet for the academic session 2020-21. The timetable comprises details such as- subject’s name, exam timings, and instructions for the appearing candidates.

Notably, the CBSE conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in March month of every year, and the practical examinations in January or February but it is reported that the CBSE may postpone or delay the board exams in 2021 due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow these steps to download CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021

Step 1- Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2- Go to the column of ‘recent announcements’

Step 3: Click on the link that reads Class 12 date sheet 2021

Step 3- A PDF file of the date sheet of CBSE Class 12 will open

Step 4- Download the file and take a print out

The CBSE has recently released the latest sample papers with marking scheme, leading to speculations that the board is planning to hold the exam on time.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has prepared these sample papers as per the reduced CBSE syllabus. These sample papers will help the students appearing for the board examinations to know the format of questions that will be followed by the CBSE.