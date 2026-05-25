CBSE physics answersheet changed, wrong marking issue: Rahul Gandhi says Gen-Z will shatter Modi govt's arrogance

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday raised the issue of OSM, wrong marking, and evaluation glitches in the CBSE board exams while saying that the youth will shatter the arrogance of the Narendra Modi government. The Leader of Opposition also said that the CBSE’s inaction on the complaints of the students shows that the educational institution has turned into a symbol of rigging.

Raising the voices of aggrieved students, Rahul Gandhi said, “The Modi-Shah duo has turned yet another institution into a symbol of rigging. For the first time in decades, such serious questions have been raised about the CBSE board exams. 18.5 lakh children took the exam—and for a week now, complaints of OSM, wrong marking, and evaluation glitches have gone unheard, while the Education Minister clings to his chair.”

मोदी-प्रधान की जोड़ी ने एक और संस्था को धांधली का प्रतीक बना दिया।



दशकों में पहली बार CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षा पर इतने गंभीर सवाल उठे हैं। 18.5 लाख बच्चों ने परीक्षा दी - और एक हफ़्ते से OSM, ग़लत मार्किंग और जाँच की गड़बड़ी की शिकायतें अनसुनी पड़ी हैं और शिक्षा मंत्री अपनी कुर्सी से… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2026

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The leader of the opposition further said, “A 17-year-old boy, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, turned to social media in hope of justice. But instead of help, he got abuse—BJP's IT cell branded him an "Anti-National," called him a ‘Soros agent’, a part of the ‘Deep State’. A 17-year-old boy raises his voice for his future, and the BJP turns him into a traitor.”

Attaching for proof ,, English Answer Sheet pic.twitter.com/Eu6E0tNKWu — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026

Rahul Gandhi was reacting to the complaint made by a student named Vedant on X, who shared proof that his physics answersheet was changed and the numbers did not come as expected. Following this, many social media users questioned the student over his X (Twitter) location, while many offered genuine help.

Also Read: ‘Not my answer sheet’: CBSE class 12 student raises serious evaluation concerns

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government fears Gen-Z. “The truth is—Modi government fears the youth and Gen Z, because they are now asking questions. And anyone who asks questions, this government defames, intimidates, crushes. But listen up, Mr. Modi—this very youth, this Gen-Z, will shatter your arrogance.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also questioned the OSM system by the CBSE which has reportedly affected the percentage of the students’ marks. “The CBSE introduced a On Screen Marking System (OSM) for Grade 12 Board Examinations which has thrown into chaos the academic futures of lakhs of children across the country. The Grade 12 pass percentage has declined by an unprecedented 3 percentage points (from 88% to 85%) and the process has been plagued by irregularities - blurred and illegible answer sheets, erroneous marking, incorrect answer sheets being attributed to students, payment delays, and outrageous revaluation fees being demanded from students,” he said.

Same on your cbse... Guys app log dekh skte meri extra supplementery sheet cbse nai gayab krdi uske marks nhi add hue h jeesme mere 5 marks questions the.or sath he inhone unfair checking kr rkhi. roll no 14713503 physics @cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia @ABPNews @dpradhanbjp @aajtak pic.twitter.com/bbWJtCGJFE — Harsh Choursiya (@_harshh__25) May 25, 2026

I applied for CBSE revaluation. The scanned copy of my chemistry sheet I received does not match my handwriting or written responses.

For reference, I am attaching my English answer sheet, which clearly reflects my actual handwriting. pic.twitter.com/laINaEMAP3 — Sanjana (@Sanjanaopxe) May 25, 2026

Jairam Ramesh also slammed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for a reactive approach and not taking preemptive actions. “Now the Education Minister, who is presiding over total institutional collapse, has finally woken up to this tragedy, more than a week after it first came to light. He’s portraying himself as some saviour by bringing in IIT Kanpur to help address these technical issues. The question really is, why were these issues not anticipated? Why did the CBSE and the Ministry not plan carefully before adopting this OSM system? Why did it take the Minister so long to respond to this issue?” said Ramesh.

The social media is flooded with Class 12 students raising issues like wrong marking, missing supplementary sheet, mismatch answersheets besided other marking-related issues. The CBSE is yet to resolve the complaints.