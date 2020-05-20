CBSE prepares self-learning material for newly affiliated schools to understand board systems

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has prepared a self-learning material that aims to make newly affiliated schools understand the CBSE systems.

Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted:

नए सम्बद्ध स्कूलों को बोर्ड की प्रणालियों के बारे में जानकारी देने के लिये #CBSE ने स्व-अध्ययन सामग्री तैयार की है। यह सामग्री सीबीएसई की वेबसाइट पर निम्न लिंक पर उपलब्ध है।:

https://t.co/wZeDba1pwG — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 20, 2020

As per the affiliation rules any school on affiliation with the board is required to fulfill certain requirements before starting classes on CBSE pattern as per the conditions laid down in the affiliation grant letter. These include guidelines on Fee, Books, Website, Special educator, Counsellor; Staff Salary and Service books; Admission of Students; Quality of Education; Extension of Affiliation; Additional subjects; Periodic and Surprise Inspection.

The Board after initial affiliation may grant extension of Affiliation for a further period of 5 years provided the School conforms fully to the norms of affiliation under these Byelaws and the other conditions laid down for extension from time to time.

For the detailed guidelines you can click on the CBSE Link HERE

There are also adequate guidelines stating various conditions and measures of Penalties to be imposed by the Board in case the school is found to be viloating the norms and policies laid down by the Board.

The guidelines also mentioned that schools shall not start admission in class IX & XI under CBSE syllabus without getting affiliation from the Board.

It may be noted that CBSE has extended the last date for schools to apply for affiliation for 2020-21 session from the board up to June 30. The CBSE had earlier set the deadline as March 30 which was later set as April 30, the latest being June 30.