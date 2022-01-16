हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE releases Class 10, 12 term 2 sample papers on cbseresults.nic.in, direct link to download here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 sample papers on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in. 

The board has released term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes. The sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exam.

The students can download the CBSE Board exam Class 10, 12 Term 2 sample papers from the CBSE website - cbseresults.nic.in, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Direct Link to download CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 10

Direct Link to download CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 12

Unline the Term 1 board exams, which were conducted in MCQ format, the term 2 exams will have short and long answer-type questions. Term 2 exmas will be conducted for the duration of two hours, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The CBSE term 2 exams question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions.

Meanwhile, earlier this month CBSE had shared a notice on fake news being circulated on Class 10, 12 exam pattern. 

A statement issued by CBSE had said, “It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams.”

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” it added.

