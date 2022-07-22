CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th: The CBSE Class 12 Results for the year 2022 have been made public by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 is now accessible online at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. By registering into their accounts, students may also check their CBSE results online on DigiLocker. Verify the procedures and many ways to check the CBSE Class 12 Results 2022.