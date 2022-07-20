NewsIndia
CBSE BOARD RESULTS 2022

CBSE Results 2022 for Class 10th, 12th: CBSE tweets THIS latest update on Board result- Check details here

Ahead of the CBSE Board 10th, 12th results, the CBSE team responded to a student's tweet from their official account with the latest update on the results, scroll down for more details

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CBSE class 10th results likely to be out on 23 July
  • CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam
  • Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools

Trending Photos

CBSE 10th 12th Result: Ahead of the CBSE Board 10th, 12th results, the CBSE team responded to a student's tweet from their official account with the latest update on the results. According to certain media reports Class 10th results will be declared on July 23. However, the board has not made any official announcement on the CBSE 10th, 12th, result date and time yet. Students will need their roll number, date of birth, and school number to check the CBSE Board Term 2 Results 2022. The CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be published on the CBSE's official website, cbseresults.nic.in. ALSO READ: CBSE Board results to be out on THIS DATE

Talking about the latest update, CBSE has tweeted that "Dear students, the result is not available yet and for any information regarding the result kindly follow the official website of CBSE cbse.nic.in Team CBSE." 

CBSE 10th 12th Result: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

- Click on the ‘Class X result 2022’ link.

- Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided.

- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

- CBSE Board Class 10 result 2022 will be displayed on the screens.

- Download the CBSE result 2022 Class 10 and keep it safe for future use.

The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exams were held between April 26 and May 24, 2022. Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the class 10th and 12th examinations, and their marksheets will be available from their respective schools once the results are announced. CBSE board will announce the CBSE result term 2 Class 12, 10 on the newly launched portal Pariksha Sangam- parikshasanga.cbse.gov.in. ALSO READ: JEE Main exam date revised

Check Live and Latest updates on CBSE Board results 2022

CBSE passing certificate will be provided to the passed students. CBSE's online mark sheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive an original mark sheet and pass certificate from their respective schools a few days after the online results are announced.

