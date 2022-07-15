NewsIndia
CBSE 10TH RESULT 2022

CBSE Results 2022: Students demand clarification on weightage, result date ahead of CBSE 10th, 12th Results

CBSE Results 2022: Students across the country are stirring online campaigns demanding CBSE reveal the weightage, marking scheme and result date and time for class 10th, 12th results.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: CBSE students across the country are eagerly waiting for their class 10th & 12th board results. But the board results are not the only thing making students anxious. Students who appeared for the CBSE Board exams in 2022 are also concerned about the weightage criteria as the board exams in the academic session 2021-22 were held in two terms. Since the Central Board of Education has not provided any information about the weightage of CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students are now stirring online campaigns demanding clarification about the marking scheme for CBSE 10tt, 12th results 2022.

Students are also outraged on the delay of the CBSE Results 2022 as no official information has been issued by the board about the date and time of the announcement of CBSE 10th, 12th Results. Students on social media are constantly asking the CBSE to reveal the weightage criteria and demanding that CBSE should prepare the 10th, 12th result taking the best marks of either terms. ALSO READ- JEE Main Admit Card 2022 LIVE: Session 2 hall tickets on THIS date, check here

Students are also running an online movement demanding CBSE to prepare the CBSE 10th, and 12th board results taking the best marks subject-wise from the Term-1 and Term-2 exams. Students claim that CBSE should make results choosing 'best of either term subject wise'  claiming that they had mostly online classes.

Apart from the online classes, students claim that they got less time to prepare for Term 2 examinations, and two board examinations for a single class with different paper patter were difficult for everybody. Students also asserted that the COVID-19 outbreak has also affected their studies. CISCE Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: Result NOT ready yet, dates to be announced soon

Earlier, the board was expected to announce the CBSE 10th result by July 15, however, media reports suggest that CBSE is planning to release the 10th and 12th board results simultaneously hence the CBSE results 2022 are expected to be announced by the end of July.

