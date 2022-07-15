CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: CBSE students across the country are eagerly waiting for their class 10th & 12th board results. But the board results are not the only thing making students anxious. Students who appeared for the CBSE Board exams in 2022 are also concerned about the weightage criteria as the board exams in the academic session 2021-22 were held in two terms. Since the Central Board of Education has not provided any information about the weightage of CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students are now stirring online campaigns demanding clarification about the marking scheme for CBSE 10tt, 12th results 2022.

Students are also outraged on the delay of the CBSE Results 2022 as no official information has been issued by the board about the date and time of the announcement of CBSE 10th, 12th Results. Students on social media are constantly asking the CBSE to reveal the weightage criteria and demanding that CBSE should prepare the 10th, 12th result taking the best marks of either terms. ALSO READ- JEE Main Admit Card 2022 LIVE: Session 2 hall tickets on THIS date, check here

#CBSEResults will be out this month & till now there hasn't been any clarification on the weightage system.

This is not right, CBSE should atleast break their silence & address the students.

Take a decision in favour of millions.#CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms pic.twitter.com/4WcWJy9Xqi — Swãstìk Sàráñgi (@SwstkSrgi1) July 8, 2022

Students are also running an online movement demanding CBSE to prepare the CBSE 10th, and 12th board results taking the best marks subject-wise from the Term-1 and Term-2 exams. Students claim that CBSE should make results choosing 'best of either term subject wise' claiming that they had mostly online classes.

Apart from the online classes, students claim that they got less time to prepare for Term 2 examinations, and two board examinations for a single class with different paper patter were difficult for everybody. Students also asserted that the COVID-19 outbreak has also affected their studies. CISCE Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: Result NOT ready yet, dates to be announced soon

#CBSEapplyBestOfEitherTerms

This pretty much sums up the problems faced by us, if these reasons are not enough to convince the authorities to adopt #BestOfEitherTerms then I don't know what is. Please listen to us and give us the results we deserve. pic.twitter.com/j1YWxd3ugg — ur mom (@maniac_1234) July 15, 2022

If previous year's batch can get results more than they deserved than why not 2021-22 batch get some linency in results?#BestofEitherTermSubjectWise is beneficial for all@cbseindia29 at least now give us some relief after number of experiments #CBSEacceptBestOfEitherTerms pic.twitter.com/sjDkheQQfA — Jaduuu (@AilaJaduuu) July 11, 2022

Earlier, the board was expected to announce the CBSE 10th result by July 15, however, media reports suggest that CBSE is planning to release the 10th and 12th board results simultaneously hence the CBSE results 2022 are expected to be announced by the end of July.

