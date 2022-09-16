CBSE Sample Papers 2023 for class 10th, 12th released on cbseacademic.nic.in, direct link to download here

CBSE Board 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the sample papers for class 10th and 12th board exams 2023. Students who will be appearing for the exams in the academic session 2022-23 can now download the 10th and 12th sample papers from the official website- cbse.gov.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.

Along with the sample question papers, CBSE has also released a marking scheme for s for classes 10th and 12th board exams.

Here's how to download CBSE Board Sample papers 2023

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

On the home page, click on Academic Website tab

In the newly opened window click on "Sample Question Papers for Classes X & XII for the current Academic Session 2022-23" link

Click on the links provided for Class 12th and Class 10th sample papers

Download the CBSE Sample papers 2023 for the desired subject.

CBSE 12th Board Sample Papers 2023

CBSE 10th Board Sample Papers 2023

From the sample papers, students can get an idea about the number of sections the question paper will have, types of questions, and the marking scheme for the questions. "The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes for classes X and XII to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula," statad the CBSE.