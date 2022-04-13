हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE Term 2 exams BIG update: Admit cards for class 10, 12 released at cbse.gov.in; know how to download

According to the Board's official notification, the CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 admit cards can be downloaded only by the schools through the board's official website - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 2 exams BIG update: Admit cards for class 10, 12 released at cbse.gov.in; know how to download

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. According to the Board’s official notification, the CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 admit cards can be downloaded only by the schools through the board’s official website - cbse.gov.in.

Checks steps to download CBSE 10, 12th Term 2 Admit Cards 2022

 

-Visit the board’s official website - cbse.gov.in.

-On the homepage, click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab and then click on the link that reads: the 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option.

-Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to log in.

-The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

 

CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 board exams will be held in offline mode from April 26, 2022. The CBSE term 2 exams will be held on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

During the Term 1 exams, students were required to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other Covid protocols due to the pertaining pandemic situation. CBSE had also banned certain items for the students including mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

