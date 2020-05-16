हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE will release datesheet for Class 10, 12 board exams 2020 today: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th, today at 5 pm.

CBSE will release datesheet for Class 10, 12 board exams 2020 today: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the complete datesheet for the remaining board exams of class 10th and 12th, today at 5 pm.

The HRD Minister took to Twitter to make the announcement, “Attention students! Releasing the date sheet for CBSE Board Examination for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details.”

Pokhriyal had earlier announced that the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations would be conducted between July 1 and July 15. 

Moreover, the HRD Minister had also announced that 3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres from where more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to teachers.

CBSE has also directed all its schools to conduct online/offline examinations for the students of classes 9 and 11 who have failed in their previous attempts this year. The decision has been taken as a lot of queries from the distressed students and parents were coming to the board.

Tags:
CBSEclass 10Class 12exam datesheetHRD MinistryRamesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Next
Story

Airport Authority of India issues guidelines as flight operations may resume in lockdown 4.0
  • 0Confirmed
  • 0Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M35S

UP: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav called the Auraiya road accident a murder