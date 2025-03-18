CCI Raids Global Ad Giants GroupM, Dentsu, And Broadcasters' Body Over Price Collusion: Reports

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has conducted raids on the offices of several global advertising giants, including GroupM, Dentsu, and Interpublic Group, along with a broadcasters' industry group, over over alleged price collusion, Reuters reported today on March 18, citing sources.

According to the report, CCI officials searched around 10 locations as part of an investigation into alleged ad rate and discount fixing by major agencies and broadcasters. The raids took place in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Gurugram. Reuters was the first to report on the enforcement action and antitrust case involving media agencies. Spokespersons for GroupM, Interpublic's IPG Mediabrands unit, and Dentsu have not responded to requests for comment.

The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation also did not comment on the surprising raids. Meanwhile, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has not disclosed details of the case, as it does not publicly share information on enforcement actions related to price collusion. During such surprise raids, CCI officials usually seize documents and record statements from company executives. The investigation process can take several months and remains confidential.

GroupM, owned by WPP, is the world's largest media buying agency. The Indian Broadcasting Foundation represents major domestic broadcasters, including the Reliance-Disney joint venture, Sony, and Zee Entertainment.

In December, the CCI conducted similar raids at the offices of alcohol giants Pernod Ricard and Anheuser-Busch InBev over alleged price collusion with retailers in a southern state.