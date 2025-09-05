CDS Anil Chauhan Shares India’s Lessons After Balakot; Highlights Operation Sindoor Airstrikes! Read On

At a recent event in Gorakhpur, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan discussed India’s evolving counter-terror strategy, drawing lessons from past operations against Pakistan.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan explained why India opted for airstrikes instead of relying solely on drones and loitering munitions during Operation Sindoor. Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, he said lethal action against terrorists based in Pakistan required the use of air power.

Chauhan noted that India had already carried out precision strikes after the Uri and Pulwama attacks, giving the country “enhanced precision strike capabilities” prior to Operation Sindoor.

He said the decision was made to destroy terrorist camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke using air power, as this would help achieve the political goal — likely referring to India’s firm stand of zero tolerance against terrorism.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India already had improved precision strike capabilities. During discussions with the political leadership, it was agreed that using only drones and loitering weapons would not be enough to meet the political goal. To destroy the terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, air power had to be used.

CDS Chauhan said that the political leadership gave a firm and clear directive wipe out the terrorist camps and respond only if India was attacked.

He explained that during Operation Sindoor, the government gave the forces full freedom to plan, choose targets, and carry out the strikes. The mission’s aim was clear: eliminate the terror camps and strike back only in case of attacks, ANI reported.

On May 7, India struck back after a Pakistan-backed terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian forces destroyed several terror hideouts and infrastructure across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and inside Pakistan, including major hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

As tensions rose, India intensified its response by hitting the Rahim Yar Khan Pakistani Air Force base in southern Punjab and the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi