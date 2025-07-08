CDS Anil Chauhan Warns of China-Pakistan-Bangladesh Nexus; Flags 'Debt Diplomacy' Threat For India

Post Operation Sindoor, India has been working to recaliberate its defence posturing especially after witnessing that in case of a war with Pakistan, New Delhi will have to face China as well. India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has now issued a pointed warning about a possible strategic convergence between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, suggesting it could significantly alter the security landscape in South Asia. Speaking at an event by the ORF, Gen Chauhan highlighted how economic instability in India’s neighbourhood is being exploited by external powers through “debt diplomacy,” which in turn creates vulnerabilities for India.

“The economic distress in countries in the Indian Ocean Region has given outside powers the leverage to exert influence through debt diplomacy. This is creating a serious strategic vulnerability for India,” Gen Chauhan said. Without naming China directly, his remarks were a clear reference to Beijing’s expanding footprint in the region via infrastructure loans and financial dependencies.

He also expressed concern over the shifting political dynamics in South Asia, pointing out that frequent changes in government, evolving geopolitical alignments, and ideological shifts in the region present a growing challenge to India’s long-term security.

“There is a possible convergence of interest between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh,” he warned, adding that such an alignment could have “serious implications for regional stability and the broader security dynamics of South Asia.”

Nuclear Deterrence Still Vital

Touching upon the rapidly changing nature of modern warfare, Gen Chauhan emphasized the importance of being prepared for threats that can escalate suddenly. “Modern conflict has shown us that threats can emerge from any level and escalate quickly, necessitating diligent preparation and capability building,” he said.

He reiterated India’s long-standing position on nuclear weapons as tools of deterrence rather than instruments of war. “Nuclear weapons lie at the extreme end of the threat spectrum. They are meant to deter, not to fight wars,” he noted. In a veiled reference to Pakistan, he added, “India has made it clear that we will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail.”

Interestingly, he referred to 'Operation Sindoor' as the only instance in modern history of direct conflict between two nuclear-armed states— underscoring how rare and dangerous such situations can be.

Internal Stability as Strategic Priority

On a broader note, the CDS reflected on the current global security environment, describing it as being in a state of flux. “The world is transitioning between two orders,” he said, pointing out that the United States’ evolving global stance has added an “additional layer of complexity” to the geopolitical matrix.

He underscored the need to view national security beyond just military preparedness. “A resilient and dynamic economy is the bedrock of national strength. Economic and trade security are just as vital as military security,” Gen Chauhan stated.

He also placed a strong emphasis on social cohesion and internal stability as fundamental pillars of national security. “For a country that is multilingual, multiethnic, and multireligious, internal security is not just important—it should be an intrinsic part of our social security architecture,” he said.

Implications and Outlook

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan’s remarks come at a time when India is recalibrating its strategic posture amid rising tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, instability in Pakistan, and a shifting political landscape in Bangladesh. The pro-China regime in Bangladesh has aided to India's concern. The CDS' pointed remarks signal a clear intention to prepare the armed forces — and the country — for a complex, multi-front security environment where economic, social, and military factors are increasingly interconnected.