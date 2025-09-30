CDS General Anil Chauhan Urges Preparedness Against Bio-Threats And Radioactive Contamination

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday urged preparedness against bio-threats and radio contamination from nuclear weapons for the future. He also added that threats are likely to increase in the post-COVID pandemic era.

Addressing the Scientific Session on the 100th Raising Day of the Military Nursing Service (MNS) at the Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt., CDG Gen Chauhan said, "The world has been through a period of intense travels and tribulations during the COVID pandemic. Bio-threats, man-made, accidental, or natural, are likely to increase in the future."

"Defence against such threats and treatment of infected persons require different treatment protocols. We must be prepared for this in the future," he added.

Furthermore, CDS Gen Chauhan also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for an undeterred India against nuclear threats. He emphasised on the need for training against radiological contamination.

"Post Operation Sindoor, our Prime Minister has said that India will not be deterred by nuclear blackmail. While the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in our context is low, but it would be prudent to take this into our security calculus. Radiological contamination requires different protocols for treatment and must be part of our training," Gen Chauhan said.

"Preparedness against nuclear threats contributes to a deterrence against its use. I think that's important," he added.

General Chauhan with on to laud the efforts of the Military Nursing Service, which contributed to medical treatment under harsh conditions.

He stated, "Military Nursing Service has completed 100 glorious years of selfless service to the nation. Whether in the frontline of conflicts, makeshift hospitals, aboard ships on seas or humanitarian missions, your dedication has brought comfort to the wounded, solace to the distressed, and hope to the hopeless."

"I firmly believe nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare, giving more than just care. They offer hope, comfort, and compassion when they are needed the most. We must also focus on those who heal, also need healing. Heartening to see that the scientific session is not only on critical expertise but also the emotional and psychological well-being of caregivers," he said.

The Military Nursing Service (MNS) was established in 1926. Since then, it has grown into a robust and indispensable part of the Indian Armed Forces.

(with ANI inputs)