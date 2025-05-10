Ceasefire Initiated By Pakistan, No Preconditions Set; Indus Water Treaty Suspended: MEA Sources

The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was initiated by Islamabad and carries no preconditions, top sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday. "There are no pre or post-conditions attached to the ceasefire. The call for de-escalation came from Pakistan," MEA sources revealed.

