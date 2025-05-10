Advertisement
Ceasefire Initiated By Pakistan, No Preconditions Set; Indus Water Treaty Suspended: MEA Sources

In a significant development, the MEA also stated that the Indus Water Treaty — a long-standing water-sharing agreement between the two countries — will remain in abeyance until further notice.

 

The ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan was initiated by Islamabad and carries no preconditions, top sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday. "There are no pre or post-conditions attached to the ceasefire. The call for de-escalation came from Pakistan," MEA sources revealed.

 

