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CEC controversy: 42 former judges write an open letter; warn against attempts to undermine constitutional institutions

Forty-two former judges defended the SIR exercise and urged political parties, the media and constitutional institutions to protect public trust and refrain from undermining democratic institutions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
CEC controversy: 42 former judges write an open letter; warn against attempts to undermine constitutional institutions
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CEC controversy: 42 former judges write an open letter; warn against attempts to undermine constitutional institutions
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