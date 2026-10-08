/CEC controversy: 42 former judges write an open letter; warn against attempts to undermine constitutional institutions

Forty-two former judges have raised concerns over what they termed a sustained campaign aimed at undermining the Election Commission, the judiciary and other constitutional institutions.
In a strongly worded open letter, the signatories said they were not acting on behalf of any political interest and had chosen to speak out because “silence is no longer a neutral choice”. They alleged that constitutional institutions were being subjected to attacks motivated by political interests and cautioned that such actions could erode public confidence in the country’s democratic institutions.
"Our concern is grave. India's constitutional bodies are under sustained attack. The Election Commission of India stands at the centre of this assault," the letter read.
The former judges also questioned allegations of “vote theft” that they said had been made without supporting evidence. They objected to constitutional authorities being publicly labelled as “thieves”, “puppets” and “compromised”.
“Criticism of institutions is a democratic right. Denigration is not,” the letter said.
The former judges also alleged that election officials had been publicly identified and threatened with reprisals in the event of a change in government. They further pointed out that no court had found the allegations against constitutional authorities to have been established.
Defence of SIR
The signatories strongly backed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, describing the exercise as part of the Election Commission’s constitutional responsibility to ensure that voter lists remain accurate.
The letter cited Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which empowers the Election Commission to revise electoral rolls at any time. It also noted that intensive revisions of electoral rolls have been carried out repeatedly since the first general elections.
According to the former judges, the exercise is intended to eliminate the names of deceased voters, duplicate entries and individuals who have moved to another location, while ensuring that all eligible citizens are included in the electoral rolls.
They said decades of migration and rapid urbanisation had made the correction of electoral rolls necessary, stressing that “a clean roll protects every genuine vote”.
The letter also cited the Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld the SIR as lawful and within the Election Commission’s authority. According to the signatories, the court recognised the exercise as serving a legitimate purpose and noted that adequate safeguards were in place, including provisions for notice, hearing, objections and appeals.
“The campaign of casting suspicion continues unabated, regardless of facts or consequences,” the former judges said.
Signatories cautioned that consistently telling citizens that their votes have no value could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.
“The protocols have not changed. The rules were not written in 2025. They were written in 1950,” the letter stated, adding, “Trust is the currency of democracy,” the letter states. “When the ballot loses meaning, the street gains it.”
Former judges calls on political parties, media, citizen
The former judges called on political parties to participate in elections without attempting to undermine their legitimacy and urged them to present complaints before the Election Commission and the courts with supporting evidence.
They also appealed to the media to avoid giving prominence to unverified allegations, stating, “A headline is not evidence, and repetition does not make an allegation the truth.”
To citizens, they said: “Verify the facts before acting on them. Do not let anyone convince you that your vote is meaningless. Your vote is your voice, and it matters.”
The signatories further urged constitutional institutions to uphold transparency, respond to legitimate concerns and remain independent of political disputes.
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