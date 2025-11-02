CEC Gyanesh Kumar Assures Peaceful Bihar Assembly Elections, Says ‘Zero Tolerance Towards Violence’

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday assured a peaceful and transparent election in Bihar. This comes after JD(U) Mokama candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event, the CEC reaffirmed "zero tolerance towards violence".

"The ECI has zero tolerance towards violence. Elections in Bihar will be conducted peacefully, lawfully, and with complete transparency, ensuring that every voter has the opportunity to express their will and participate in this democratic festival," Kumar said.

"Hopefully, all electors in Bihar will exercise their right to vote," added CEC Kumar.

Bihar Elections 2025

The first phase of the Bihar election is on November 6, and the second phase is on November 11. The counting is scheduled to begin on November 14.

Bihar SIR

Earlier, addressing an event organised by Mathur Vaishya Samaj, Kanpur, he described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls as the world’s biggest exercise for the purification of the voters’ list.

"The day electoral rolls containing names of 51 crore voters in 12 states get purified, it will be historic and something that has never been attempted in the past," he said.

Anant Singh's Arrest

CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s assurance about not allowing any violence in Bihar polls came after the police, in a late-night operation, arrested Anant Singh.

The arrest came just days before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, sending shockwaves across the state’s political circles.

Dularchand Yadav Murder Case

IANS reported, citing officials, that the violent incident occurred on Thursday, October 30, near Khushhal Chak in Mokama. Jan Suraaj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, also known as Lallu Mukhiya, was campaigning with his supporters, accompanied by 75-year-old Dularchand Yadav, a local strongman and former RJD leader.

Around the same time, Anant Singh and his supporters were reportedly passing through the same route.

An argument between the two groups quickly turned into a violent confrontation involving stone pelting and physical clashes. In the chaos, Dularchand Yadav sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead soon after.

(with IANS inputs)