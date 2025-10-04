CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Bihar Poll Preparedness Ahead Of 2025 Assembly Elections

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar began a two-day visit to the state on Saturday to assess preparations. He is accompanied by Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh and Dr Vivek Joshi.

Arriving in Patna on Friday night, the CEC is conducting a series of high-level meetings to evaluate the readiness for the upcoming electoral exercise.

On Saturday, Kumar is scheduled to meet representatives of all recognised national and state political parties at Hotel Taj in Patna. Leaders from the BJP, JD(U), RJD, Congress, LJP-RV, RLM, CPI(ML), CPM, CPI, VIP, and others are expected to participate, with up to three delegates from each party attending.

The Election Commission will seek input on several key areas, including voter roll discrepancies, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, polling station facilities, and EVM security.

Later in the day, the CEC will hold discussions via video conferencing with Divisional Commissioners, District Election Officers, and senior police officials. Particular attention will be given to Naxal-affected regions such as Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada, Munger, Rohtas, and Kaimur, where security arrangements pose significant challenges.

The Commission has reiterated its focus on providing improved facilities for women and persons with disabilities, and has instructed police to present detailed security blueprints for the electoral process.

On Sunday, the Commission will engage with nodal officers from enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Narcotics Control Bureau, Excise, and Customs, to ensure strict measures against the use of cash, liquor, narcotics, or other inducements during the election.

Further meetings are planned with the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) representatives, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Police, to review issues related to logistics, law and order, polling staff deployment, and security at counting centres.

A press briefing is scheduled for Sunday evening, where the Commission may announce the poll dates or share the likely timeline.

With the final voter list published on 30 September, following a two-month intensive revision, Bihar now awaits the official polling schedule.

Political activity has already intensified. The ruling NDA is highlighting its welfare initiatives, while the Opposition continues to target the government over unemployment, inflation, law and order, and corruption.

Analysts anticipate a fiercely contested election across Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats, likely to be held in multiple phases between October and November 2025, mirroring the previous Assembly polls.

(With inputs from IANS)