Amid the ongoing allegations of "vote chori" by the Opposition parties against the Election Commission of India (ECI), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in a post on X, took a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and said that the responsibility of "saving" the poll body's credibility now lies with the public.

"The current Chief Election Commissioner wants to perform better than Anil Masih, who was the Presiding Officer (RO) in the Chandigarh Mayor election," the RJD leader posted in Hindi.

"The responsibility of saving the Election Commission's credibility now lies not with the officials but with the public," he added.

Meanwhile, ANI reported, citing sources, that the opposition parties are likely to bring an impeachment motion in the Monsoon Session of Parliament against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Additionally, questioning ECI's CCTV move, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "I want to ask them, you made a law for CCTV. Then why did you change that law? Why did the government change it? Do you know that no case can be filed against the Election Commissioner? Do you know when this law was made? This law was made in 2023. Why was this law made in 2023? Because Narendra Modi and Amit Shah want that no action can be taken against the Election Commission. Because the Election Commission is helping them and is stealing votes with them."

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, speaking about ECI's press conference, said, "Absolutely shameful display of puppetry by the Chief Election Commissioner at press conference yesterday. The job of the Election Commission is not to attack the Opposition.

ECI Hits Back

A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar refuted all the "vote chori" allegations made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the ECI while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

Addressing the point of CCTV footage sharing, CEC Kumar said, "We saw a few days ago that photos of many voters were presented to the media without their permission. Allegations were made against them, they were used. Should the Election Commission share the CCTV videos of any voter, including their mothers, daughters-in-law, or daughters?"

He termed allegations of bias by the LoP in the Lok Sabha an "insult" to the Constitution of India. CEC also asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either furnish a signed affidavit or apologise to the nation for his remarks.

