CEE Kerala KEAM Final Allotment 2022 Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link here

KEAM First Allotment 2022 Result: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM final allotment result 2022 is released. The KEAM first phase seat allocation results are available on the official website for candidates who registered for the KEAM 2022 admissions process. Candidates would need to enter their application number and password to log in to their portals. The allotment order is available for review and download on the website cee.kerala.gov.in for candidates.

The KEAM option confirmation facility will start tomorrow, September 24, 2022, according to the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates can check and confirm their assigned seats beginning tomorrow via their portal.

KEAM Final Allotment 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website--cee.kerala.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the KEAM 2022 tab

A new login page would open

Now, key in your application number and password

Check your KEAM seat allotment result 2022 on your portal

Check the allotment order and save it

Take the print out of the allotment order for future references

According to the official announcement posted on the website, the KEAM 2022 admission to Engineering degrees will be governed on the basis of merit as determined by giving the marks received in the KEAM 2022 an equal weighting of 50:50.











