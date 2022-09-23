NewsIndia
KEAM 2022

CEE Kerala KEAM Final Allotment 2022 Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link here

KEAM Final Allotment Result 2022: KEAM Candidates who registered for the KEAM 2022 admission process can visit the official website and check the KEAM first phase seat allotment result, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CEE Kerala KEAM Final Allotment 2022 Result DECLARED at cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link here

KEAM First Allotment 2022 Result: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM final allotment result 2022 is released. The KEAM first phase seat allocation results are available on the official website for candidates who registered for the KEAM 2022 admissions process. Candidates would need to enter their application number and password to log in to their portals. The allotment order is available for review and download on the website cee.kerala.gov.in for candidates.

The KEAM option confirmation facility will start tomorrow, September 24, 2022, according to the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates can check and confirm their assigned seats beginning tomorrow via their portal.

KEAM Final Allotment 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to the official website--cee.kerala.gov.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the KEAM 2022 tab
  • A new login page would open
  • Now, key in your application number and password
  • Check your KEAM seat allotment result 2022 on your portal
  • Check the allotment order and save it
  • Take the print out of the allotment order for future references

KEAM Final Seat Allotment Result 2022; direct link here

According to the official announcement posted on the website, the KEAM 2022 admission to Engineering degrees will be governed on the basis of merit as determined by giving the marks received in the KEAM 2022 an equal weighting of 50:50.






 

Live Tv

keam 2022keam seat allotment results 2022keam final seat allotment results 2022keam allotmentkeam 2022 allotmentkeam allotment round 1keam final allotment round 1 result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022