CEED, UCEED Exam 2023: CEED, UCEED Admit Card to be RELEASED today at ceed.iitb.ac.in- Steps to download here

CEED, UCEED 2023: Indian Institute of Bombay will be conducting the Common Entrance Exam for Design 2023 or CEED 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design or UCEED 2023. The exam for both has been scheduled for January 22, 2023, and the admit card for the same has been released today, January 13, 2023. According to the timetable, admission cards for the CEED 2023 Exam and the UCEED 2023 Exam will be available on their respective official websites, ceed.iitba.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED 2023 Exam will be divided into two parts, Part A and Part B, and applicants must take both. Part A consists of objective type questions, whereas Part B consists of 5 questions designed to assess design, drawing, and writing abilities. Part A will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., while Part B will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m

CEED , UCEED 2023: Here's how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED or CEED — uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UCEED or CEED admit card link.

Step 3: Log in with the user ID and password to view the admit card.

Step 4: Check the details on the admit card.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

The CEED 2023 Draft Answer Key will be released on January 24, 2023, and the final key will be released on January 30, 2023. The outcome is expected on March 7, 2023.