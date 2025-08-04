Ceiling Crashes Mid-Movie At Guwahati PVR Cinema, Sparks Panic And Injures Three

A shocking incident occurred at a shopping mall in Guwahati on Monday evening when a portion of the false ceiling inside a PVR cinema hall suddenly collapsed during a movie screening. The incident caused panic and injured three spectators.

The incident took place at City Centre Mall, Guwahati, around 7 PM. According to eyewitnesses, the false ceiling collapsed suddenly. Debris of the ceiling fell from above, creating chaos in the theatre. People rushed towards the exits, shouting and trying to escape as quickly as possible.

“Suddenly we heard a loud noise, and parts of the ceiling fell on people sitting in front. Everyone got up and ran. It was very scary,” said a viewer who was present inside the hall at the time.

Emergency services were called immediately, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, their injuries were not serious, and they are reported to be in stable condition.

However, the accident has raised major concerns about the safety standards maintained in the cinema halls.

The management of the mall and the PVR authorities have not yet issued an official statement, but sources say that the cinema hall has been temporarily closed for thorough inspection of the incident.

Guwahati Police also reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter. “We have taken note of the incident and will look into whether proper safety measures were followed. Action will be taken if any negligence is found,” said a police official.

Many citizens on social media expressed their concerns and demanded accountability from the theatre management. “We go to watch a film expecting fun and relaxation, not to risk our lives. The authorities must ensure this never happens again,” a user wrote on X.

The incident has sparked debate about the need for stricter safety checks in public places like malls, theatres, and auditoriums. While no lives were lost, the accident serves as a serious warning for better infrastructure, monitoring and maintenance of such places.