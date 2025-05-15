Celebi Aviation: A Turkish Company With Indian Wings, Facing Heat Over Pakistan Support | EXPLAINED

In the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, there is growing alarm over Turkish company Celebi Aviation's role in high-security activities at major Indian airports. This is even as Turkey has allegedly provided drones and staff to Pakistan in recent days during the military showdown that followed India's counter-terror attacks under Operation Sindoor.

Celebi Aviation, the joint venture with Indian operations since 2008, is presently managing key ground-handling and cargo operations at eight major Indian airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The company handles more than 58,000 flights per annum in India and has approximately 7,800 people on its payroll.

According to India Today, Defence officials said that Turkey had not only supplied drones of military quality but also trained pilots to help Pakistan in its unsuccessful swarming of Indian air defence systems on May 7. The combined drone and missile attack was allegedly meant to overwhelm Indian defences after Indian retaliatory strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

While Turkey has taken a more pronounced pro-Pakistan stance under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — including vocal support on Kashmir — its role in aiding Pakistan's military operations has triggered red flags within Indian security circles, especially in light of Celebi's presence in sensitive airport zones.

Celebi Aviation's airside staff operate in airside areas — high-security zones with direct airport-to-aircraft and international cargo access. These jobs involve extensive background screenings and Airport Entry Passes (AEPs) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). All of Celebi Aviation's services in India, such as aircraft ramp handling, passenger services, baggage handling, and cargo warehousing, have security concerns.

Even though it is registered in Indian entities — Celebi Airport Services India and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management — the Turkish background of the company and its alleged military alignment with Pakistan are bound to elicit closer examination.

Celebi has also shown interest in buying Air India's ground-handling business (AIASL) during Air India's privatisation in 2016, reflecting its long-term strategic interest in India's aviation industry. It now collaborates with multiple Indian and overseas carriers, such as IndiGo and Air India.

India had provided Turkey with humanitarian support during the crippling 2023 earthquake under Operation Dost. Still, the new revelations of Pakistan receiving Turkish military assistance could have an impact on bilateral trust in areas that cover critical infrastructure as well as matters of national security.

Government offices are yet to make an official announcement regarding the review of operations by Celebi in the face of Turkey and Pakistan's new military cooperation.