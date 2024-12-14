Stree Mukti Sanghatana Celebrates 50 Years Of Empowering Women And Gender Equality

As Mukti Sangathana enters its 50th year of change making, they organised a programme on December 14 in Mumbai to review and reflect on their journey. Since 1975, the Stree Mukti Sanghatana has continuously strived to bring women together, build a platform to fight for their rights and empower them. It has raised awareness about gender inequality and the resulting injustice and violence that women face across every social stratum. The organization offers an inclusive space to individuals, irrespective of gender, caste, religion, and economic background. Through the years, we have worked closely with other women’s and allied organizations while maintaining non-affiliation with any political party.

Stree Mukti Sangathana has consistently championed women’s liberty and gender equality through various mediums. It has used song, street plays like ‘Mulgī Jalī Ho’, poster exhibitions, and audio-visual presentations to reach to semi-literate, illiterate women across the country. The organization has also organized discussions to initiate dialogues on women's issues among the youth. It has published articles, booklets, and books to create awareness and educate people on several issues. It has led protests, organized initiatives, and joined hands in nationwide campaigns with groups fighting for the same cause.

In 1985, Stree Mukti Sanghatana started a ‘Counselling Center’ for women facing domestic violence and other difficulties. Today SMS runs ten such centers across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Buldhana, Dharashiv, and Kolhapur. These centers provide support and legal advice to women affected by violence. SMS also runs 10 day care centers for children (called Amche Ghar) to help working women in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Under their ‘Jidnyasa’ (Quest) project, the sanghatana has conducted six modules per class in schools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune to address issues like stress, sexuality education, equality and other constitutional values for adolescents.

Stree Mukti Sangathana began working with women waste-pickers from 1998. This included organizing them in Self Help Groups, helping them to form cooperatives and federations to uplift their lives. Continuous efforts have been made to secure their daughters’ education and ensure that they continue their education.

As SMS turns 50, they aim to reflect on our journey, share our achievements, extend our outreach to various social groups, and pave a new path for the gender equality movement in the years to come.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)