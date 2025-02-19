Celebrating Sindhi Craftsmanship: Kamal Hinduja On Preserving Traditional Arts

The Jhulelal Tirthdham Project shows how heritage, sustainability, and community growth can work together. One of its big wins is bringing back Sindhi craftsmanship in its building design, which helps keep the culture alive. Kamal Hinduja, Prakash Hinduja's wife, shares her vision for this effort. Prakash Hinduja is the Managing trustee of the Hinduja Foundation. The foundation’s work to keep old art going has made people look at Sindhi heritage and craftsmanship in a new way.

Reviving a Legacy Through Architecture

The Jhulelal Tirthdham Project sits on the coastal point of Narayan Sarovar. This 40-acre space acts as the Sindhi Center for Identity and strikes a chord with Sindhis living around the world. In the past, Sindhi culture flourished on the edges of the Indus River, which cradled the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. Yet, moving away and modern life have worn down some of its special cultural ways, including its skilled crafts.

The Hinduja Foundation's Jhulelal Tirthdham Project aims to bring back forgotten arts and incorporate them into the site's design. The project includes a small shrine made from local stone showcasing the detailed work and skill typical of Sindhi craftsmanship. This effort does more than just look good; it serves as a link to connect the community with its history.

Kamal Hinduja explains, "This project goes beyond just putting up buildings. It's about shaping who we are. By including Sindhi craftsmanship in our design plans, we're showing respect to a tradition that has lasted for hundreds of years and giving it a chance to grow in today's world."

Sustaining Traditional Arts

Jhulelal Tirthdham project, apart from saving the lost art, will also help boost the economy

Including Sindhi craftsmanship in the Jhulelal Tirthdham Project does more than just save a lost art — it also helps the economy. Many artisans working on this project come from families of craftsmen who once did well in Sindh, before the split and move messed up their way of making a living.

By bringing back old ways of making things and giving these artisans jobs, the project allows people to make lasting money, ensuring these skills get passed down to kids and grandkids. This way of doing things helps keep culture alive and makes local communities stronger money-wise.

The project stands out for its focus on green practices. A community hall, which is still being built, blends eco-friendly design with traditional Sindhi styles. This mix of new environmental ideas and old-school craftsmanship shows how the past and future can work together. By doing this, the project sets an example for others to follow.

Crafts as a Cultural Anchor

At its core, Sindhi craft tells the story of a people who have always maintained a delicate balance between nature and culture in their daily lives. Intricate patterns inspired by the flow of the Indus River, earthy tones drawn from the arid landscapes of the region, and designs rooted in spiritual symbolism find their expression in the architectural elements of the Jhulelal Tirthdham Project.

Such craftsmanship, according to Kamal Hinduja, acts as a cultural anchor, especially for communities that have been displaced or scattered across the globe. "When a Sindhi artisan etches a pattern into stone or weaves a tapestry, they are not just creating art—they are telling the story of a community that has endured, adapted, and thrived. This is the power of our craftsmanship, and it deserves to be celebrated and preserved," she says.

Fostering Pride And Belonging

Apart from its architectural contribution, the Jhulelal Tirthdham Project creates a new sense of pride and belonging in the Sindhi community. It is not just a physical space but a cultural sanctuary where traditions are celebrated and the community reconnects with its identity.

It also offers a scope for younger generations to be in touch with their heritage. Workshops, storytelling sessions, and educational initiatives are some of the provisions that try to make the Sindhi youth take pride in their roots while ensuring that this ever-globalising world does not fade out of their cultural identity.

A Global Example Of Cultural Preservation

The significance of this project was again highlighted at the prestigious Natural Capital Symposium 2024 held at Stanford University, where the project was showcased. The project, which brought out the best elements of ecological restoration with cultural heritage, was complimented on integrating architectural elements filled with Sindhi craftsmanship into being a model of sustainable cultural preservation for the entire world.

Kamal Hinduja highlights the importance of collective action in safeguarding not just natural resources but also cultural assets. “Preserving craftsmanship is preserving identity,” she notes. “Through projects like Jhulelal Tirthdham, we hope to inspire communities worldwide to cherish and protect their heritage.”

Looking Ahead

Although the Jhulelal Tirthdham Project is still in its development stages, there is no compromise on Sindhi craftsmanship. With every new development, it reiterates that the often-contrasted philosophies of cultural heritage and sustainable practices are interdependent.

Under the care of the Hinduja Foundation, the project is more than just a hub for the Sindhi diaspora; it is a beacon of hope for cultural preservation across the globe. Celebrating traditional arts through the filling of sustainable development, the Jhulelal Tirthdham Project provides an example to communities on how they can commemorate past efforts in building a future grounded in identity, sustainability, and resilience.

This project revived Sindhi craftsmanship not only for preserving the past but also for inspiring future generations to boast of and celebrate their heritage.

