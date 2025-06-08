New Delhi: In a spectacular display of faith and tradition, the revered Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala's capital city witnessed the grand Ashta Bandhana Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony today. This rare and sacred ritual, held once every few centuries, drew thousands of devotees from across the region, eager to catch a glimpse of the majestic proceedings.

The last time the Padmanabhaswamy Temple underwent such a grand Kumbhabhishekam was during the era of Marthanda Varma Maharaja, making this event a momentous occasion for the temple and its devotees. The ceremony's significance was palpable as the main deity, Lord Padmanabhaswamy, was seen in his majestic Anantha Shayanam posture, a sight that left many in awe.

One of the most symbolic acts during the ceremony was the replanting of traditional rice grains, known as avari nel, which were originally placed in the temple towers 275 years ago. These grains were replanted in Mahavallipuram, Tamil Nadu, and the harvested 150 kg of avari rice was used to fill the sacred temple tower urns, or kalasams, during the Kumbhabhishekam rituals. This act preserved an age-old tradition and added to the ceremony's sanctity.

As the rituals concluded, thousands of devotees gathered to witness the sacred event, with many traveling from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu to be a part of this momentous occasion. The temple premises were filled with the sounds of chanting and the scent of incense, creating an atmosphere of devotion and spirituality.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the ceremony and the safety of the devotees, heavy police security was deployed around the temple premises. The measures helped maintain order and allowed the devotees to participate in the rituals without any disruptions.

The Ashta Bandhana Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony at the Padmanabhaswamy Temple was a celebration of faith, tradition, and heritage. As one of the 108 Divya Desams, or sacred Vaishnavite temples, the Padmanabhaswamy Temple continues to hold a special place in the hearts of devotees, and this rare ceremony only added to its significance.