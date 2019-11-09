Celebrations in parts of Ayodhya despite government warning

Ayodhya: As the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the contentious Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute on Saturday, a celebratory mood prevailed in parts of Ayodhya town, as local residents burst crackers and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

Before the verdict, the Faizabad-Ayodhya administration and the state government had warned citizens against any 'victory celebration'. The celebrations were witnessed mainly in Shringaar Haat, Asharfi Bhawan, Nirmochan Ghat and at Ram Ki Pairi areas.

Ram Bhawan Das, a sadhu, said it is a 'victory' of the Hindu community. "We were waiting for this day... Now a grand Ram Mandir will be constructed. Ayodhya should be decorated with lights and flowers," Das said.

Dr Anil Singh, Professor in local Saket Degree College, said, "It is time for restraint and not act as if we were teasing a community. The administration must check these celebrations".

A local social activist, Surya Kant Pandey, said the government should now focus on area`s development, employment, farmers and minorities.

However, members of the Muslim community were guarded in their reaction. Sajjad Ali, a local shopkeeper, said, "We don`t want to comment on the judgement, but we feel upset that in spite of assurances and the presence of such a heavy force, celebrations are being carried out in Ayodhya."

Haji Asad, corporator of Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, said, "We have already said that the verdict will be accepted, but those who are `celebrating victory` must know they are teasing us."