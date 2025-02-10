'Cement India-USA Friendship And Boost Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of US-Visit

Ahead of his visit to France and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he looks forward to discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump. He added that his US trip would cement India-US friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors.

PM Modi departed from the national capital today for a four-day trip to France and the United States to engage in talks with President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister shared a multiple post on X.

“In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President Emmanuel Macron towards strengthening India-France relations. We will also be going to Marseille to inaugurate a Consulate there,” PM Modi wrote.

In Washington DC, PM Modi set to meet with newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump and recalled President Trump's first term.

"In Washington DC, I look forward to meeting US President Donald Trump. This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors. I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered then," he said in a post on X.

Over the next few days, I will be in France and USA to take part in various programmes.



At the invitation of President Macron, PM Narendra Modi will be in France from February 10-12, where he will be co-chairing the AI Action Summit.

During his visit to France, President Macron and PM Modi will also travel to the historic city of Marseille to inaugurate India's first consulate in France. They will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, where India is a key member of the consortium of partner countries, including France, working to harness energy for the global good.

From France, he will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.