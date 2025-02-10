Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2856842https://zeenews.india.com/india/cement-india-usa-friendship-and-boost-ties-pm-modi-ahead-of-us-visit-2856842.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI US VISIT

'Cement India-USA Friendship And Boost Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of US-Visit

PM Modi embarks on a four-day trip to France and the US, aiming to strengthen ties with Macron and Trump.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2025, 04:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Cement India-USA Friendship And Boost Ties': PM Modi Ahead Of US-Visit Image: ANI

Ahead of his visit to France and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he looks forward to discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump. He added that his US trip would cement India-US friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors.

PM Modi departed from the national capital today for a four-day trip to France and the United States to engage in talks with President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister shared a multiple post on X. 

“In France, I will be taking part in the AI Action Summit, where India is the co-chair. I will be holding talks with President Emmanuel Macron towards strengthening India-France relations. We will also be going to Marseille to inaugurate a Consulate there,” PM Modi wrote.

In Washington DC, PM Modi set to meet with newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump and recalled President Trump's first term. 

"In Washington DC, I look forward to meeting   US President Donald Trump. This visit will further cement India-USA friendship and boost ties in diverse sectors. I warmly recall working with President Trump during his first term and I am sure our talks will build on the ground covered then," he said in a post on X.

At the invitation of President Macron, PM Narendra Modi will be in France from February 10-12, where he will be co-chairing the AI Action Summit.

During his visit to France, President Macron and PM Modi will also travel to the historic city of Marseille to inaugurate India's first consulate in France. They will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, where India is a key member of the consortium of partner countries, including France, working to harness energy for the global good.

From France, he will proceed on a two-day visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?