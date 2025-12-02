Census To Be Done In Two Phases Between April 2026 And February 2027, Questionnaire Being Finalised: Govt

Population Census 2026: The Union government on Tuesday announced that the next national Census exercise will be conducted between April 2026 and February 2027 in two separate phases, with preparations currently underway to finalise the questionnaire. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the Census — delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — has been rescheduled for 2027.

"The Government has decided to conduct Census in 2027. The intent of the Government for conducting Census has been notified in the Gazette dated 16th June, 2025. The Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases namely Phase I - House Listing and Housing Census from April to September, 2026 in a period of 30 days as per the convenience of the State/UT Governments followed by Phase II - Population Enumeration (PE). Population Enumeration will be done in February 2027 with reference 1st March, 2027 except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it will be done in September, 2026 with reference date 1 October, 2026," said MoS Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha.

According to the Minister, the first phase — House Listing and Housing Census — will be carried out in a 30-day window between April and September 2026, depending on the convenience of states and Union Territories. This will be followed by the second phase — Population Enumeration — in February 2027 with the reference date set at 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027.

The minister said that in the Census 2027, Caste enumeration will be done as decided by Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs vide its decision dated 30.04.2025.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said, “The census questions are notified after finalisation. Under sub-section (2) of Section 8 of the Census Act, 1948, the respondent is required to answer questions to the best of his knowledge or belief.”

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the last Census was conducted in 2011, while the 2021 Census — which was fully prepared for rollout — was postponed indefinitely following the nationwide outbreak of COVID-19.

The Census of India is carried out under the Census Act, 1948, and Census Rules, 1990, and remains the largest administrative exercise in the country, providing crucial data for policy planning, welfare schemes and resource allocation.