NewsIndia
CENSUS INDIA

Census To Begin From March 1, 2027, Caste Census To Commence As Well

The census that will begin from March 1, 2027, is expected to be held in two phases. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Census To Begin From March 1, 2027, Caste Census To Commence As Well Photo Credit: ANI

The census in India is set to commence from March 1, 2027, and the Caste Census will begin then as well. In addition, according to Zee News TV, the census is expected to be held in two phases. 

(this is a developing story)

