Census To Begin From March 1, 2027, Caste Census To Commence As Well
The census that will begin from March 1, 2027, is expected to be held in two phases.
The census in India is set to commence from March 1, 2027, and the Caste Census will begin then as well. In addition, according to Zee News TV, the census is expected to be held in two phases.
#BREAKING: 1 मार्च 2027 से जातीय जनगणना, 4 राज्यों में शुरू होगी जनगणना- सूत्र#Bihar #CasteCensus | @anuraagmuskaan pic.twitter.com/pcMDVd6ZPb— Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 4, 2025
(this is a developing story)
