/Center defers census 2027 in Manipur after NRC protests

In a significant move, the Union Government on Monday deferred the Census 2027 operations in Manipur, officials confirmed.
A senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office said the decision followed a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday to assess the situation in the state.
The meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs was attended by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and other senior officials.
“The meeting discussed in detail the demand raised by the people of Manipur to defer the Census exercise in the state before the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The meeting agreed to defer the proposed Census exercise 2027 in the state considering the feelings and aspirations of the people of Manipur,” the official said.
After the meeting, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other central leaders for listening to the people of Manipur and addressing their aspirations. He also expressed gratitude to BJP President Nitin Nabin for his continued support.
Khemchand Singh appreciated the efforts of leaders from 14 civil society organisations and the delegation of BJP MLAs who had recently campaigned in New Delhi for the implementation of the NRC in Manipur.
He noted that their regular engagement with central leaders and officials led to Monday’s decision.
He cautioned that calling bandhs and general strikes would not help press demands and would only cause more hardship to ordinary people.
Instead, he urged civil society groups to continue dialogue and fully cooperate with the administration in tackling the state’s socio-political challenges.
“The government is for the people and any issues of the state should be consulted with the government for getting a better solution,” he said in a statement.
Before leaving for New Delhi on Sunday, the Chief Minister had stated that both the Manipur and Union governments remain committed to fulfilling the aspirations and addressing the concerns of the people of the state.
The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) organised large-scale agitations, mainly in the Imphal Valley region, from midnight on August 17, demanding the updation of the NRC in Manipur before Census-2027.
Normal life was severely disrupted on August 18 and 19 due to a 48-hour shutdown.
Various student and youth organisations, women’s bodies including the influential Meira Paibi, and civil society organisations supported the shutdown.
The Education Department closed all educational institutions in the state for three days from August 20, citing the prevailing law and order situation.
Several district administrations in the Imphal Valley region either deferred or cancelled training programmes for enumerators and supervisors under Census-2027 amid the protests.
During this period, the Chief Minister had told a student delegation that the issue would be discussed in the upcoming Assembly session beginning September 2.
(with IANS inputs)
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