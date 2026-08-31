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Center defers census 2027 in Manipur after NRC protests

Khemchand Singh appreciated the efforts of leaders from 14 civil society organisations and the delegation of BJP MLAs who had recently campaigned in New Delhi for the implementation of the NRC in Manipur.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 07:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Center defers census 2027 in Manipur after NRC protests
Image Credit: IANS

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