Central agencies trying to frame me in false cases: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday (November 27, 2021) alleged that he and his family members are being watched, PTI reported. He also alleged that some central agencies are attempting to frame him in false cases.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the NCP leader said he will file a formal complaint with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale in this regard.

The minister also claimed that some unidentified people tried to conduct a recce of his residence in Mumbai and gathered information about him and his family.

"I have proof that my house and my family members are being watched. When I was in Dubai last week, two persons with a camera tried to conduct a recce of my residence. They were trying to collect information about my home, schools, office, grandchildren. When they were stopped by some people and questioned, they fled," PTI quoted Malik as saying.

The minister was also of the opinion that one of the accused writes against him on the social media platform Koo.

Claiming that some central agency officers are trying to implicate him in false matters, Malik told PTI, "I have proof of WhatsApp chats about this. If Central agencies are planning to lodge false cases against ministers, then this is a serious matter and it will not be tolerated, "he said.

NCP leader Nawab Malik recently made headlines with his accusations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede pertaining to his religion and conduct in the Aryan Khan drug probe.

Malik had claimed that the raid conducted by the NCB officer was a ploy to extort money from Aryan Khan and this conspiracy was hatched by a purported BJP functionary of which Wankhede was part.

The minister also claimed that Wankhede was originally a Muslim, who attained an SC/ST certificate to secure a job with the Central government.

(With inputs from PTI)

