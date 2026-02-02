Central BJP leadership to meet Manipur NDA MLAs in Delhi today amid govt formation buzz

Senior Central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to hold an important meeting with MLAs from Manipur, including those from the party and its NDA allies, in New Delhi on Monday to deliberate on key issues related to the state, party sources said on Sunday.

Sources added that many MLAs from the BJP and its supporting parties have already arrived in New Delhi, while others are expected to reach the capital soon.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi are also joining the party MLAs in New Delhi. Ahead of his departure to New Delhi, Sharda Devi said that all NDA MLAs have been summoned by the Central BJP leadership to discuss several issues related to the state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We are expecting that the issue of government formation will be discussed," she said.

Biren Singh expects a positive outcome as all MLAs of NDA allies have been invited to the meeting. "We were only asked to reach Delhi for a meeting. No specific agenda was communicated to us," he added.

Last year, on February 13, the Central government imposed President's Rule in Manipur, just four days after Chief Minister Biren Singh submitted his resignation.

President's Rule is set to end on February 12. The 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, whose term extends until 2027, remains in suspended animation.

After the imposition of President’s Rule, senior central leaders, including BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and the party’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, conducted a series of discussions with Manipur MLAs in New Delhi and Imphal.

Earlier, on December 14 last year, the Manipur BJP Legislature Party convened a meeting at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi to deliberate on the peace process and other important issues related to the violence-affected state.

The meeting was attended by over 34 BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister Biren Singh and State Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, along with BL Santhosh, Sambit Patra, and Manipur BJP President Sharda Devi.

In a post on its official X account, the BJP had said, "The Manipur BJP Legislature Party meeting was held today at the BJP headquarters in Delhi in the presence of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh ji and party's Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra ji."

The statement further read, "The discussion centred on peace and progress in Manipur."

The BJP has 37 MLAs in the Manipur Assembly, while its NDA allies, including National People's Party (NPP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) have six and five MLAs respectively. Three other Independent MLAs are also supporting BJP-led NDA in the state.