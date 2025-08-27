Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952328https://zeenews.india.com/india/central-govt-appoints-justice-alok-aradhe-vipul-pancholi-as-supreme-court-judges-2952328.html
NewsIndia
ALOK ARADHE

Central Govt Appoints Justice Alok Aradhe, Vipul Pancholi As Supreme Court Judges

The announcement came even as Justice BV Nagarathna expressed a strong dissent regarding Justice Pancholi’s elevation, cautioning that such an appointment could prove “counter-productive” to the administration of justice and undermine the credibility of the collegium system.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Central Govt Appoints Justice Alok Aradhe, Vipul Pancholi As Supreme Court JudgesSupreme Court of India. (Photo: ANI)

The Central Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi as judges of the Supreme Court.

The announcement came even as Justice BV Nagarathna expressed a strong dissent regarding Justice Pancholi’s elevation, cautioning that such an appointment could prove “counter-productive” to the administration of justice and undermine the credibility of the collegium system.

Announcing the appointment on X, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court and (ii) Shri Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice, Patna High Court as Judges of the Supreme Court of India."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK