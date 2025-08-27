Central Govt Appoints Justice Alok Aradhe, Vipul Pancholi As Supreme Court Judges

The Central Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi as judges of the Supreme Court.

The announcement came even as Justice BV Nagarathna expressed a strong dissent regarding Justice Pancholi’s elevation, cautioning that such an appointment could prove “counter-productive” to the administration of justice and undermine the credibility of the collegium system.

Announcing the appointment on X, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court and (ii) Shri Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, Chief Justice, Patna High Court as Judges of the Supreme Court of India."