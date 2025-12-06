CR Special Trains December 2025: Full Schedule Of 14 Services To Lucknow, Delhi, Bengaluru

The Central Railway announced 14 pairs of special train services in view of the ever-increasing passenger demand during the current holiday and vacation period. These services will connect key metropolitan and important regional hubs like Lucknow, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Gorakhpur, Madgaon, and Delhi with the major terminals in Mumbai and Pune.

CR said that these 14 pairs of special services were intended to reduce congestion and bring relief to passengers during peak travel periods, covering festivals and summer/winter breaks, making it easier to cover long-distance journeys on various high-demand routes.

All Classes Catered For

The special trains will have comprehensive coach facilities to cater to all classes of passengers.

Diverse Options: Coaches will include AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class.

Wider Accessibility: This ensures every class of traveler has a comfortable and viable travel option during the peak season.

Special Train Routes and Departure Schedule

The Central Railway has announced the detailed schedule for the first set of special train departures, primarily originating from Maharashtra to cater to the festive rush.

The initial departures began on December 6, with the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Lucknow train leaving at 12:15 PM, followed by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai to Hazur Sahib Nanded train at 05:15 PM, the Pune to Bengaluru train at 7:00 PM, and the Nagpur to CSMT Mumbai train at 10:10 PM.

The services continue on December 7, starting with the LTT to Madgaon train at 11:10 AM. Later that day, the CSMT Mumbai to Nagpur special departs at 3:30 PM, the LTT to Hyderabad train at 5:20 PM, and finally, the Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) special leaves at 8:20 PM.

The Central Railway also declared further special trains, which are presently being planned in view of the continuous passenger demand. Details of these additional services will be announced shortly.

