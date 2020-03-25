Centre announces WhatsApp helpdesk number 9013151515 for credible information on coronavirus COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that the Centre has tied up with WhatsApp to create a helpdesk to give credible information to the people on coronavirus. Addressing the people of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi via video, the PM said the number is 9013151515.

PM Modi said that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days but this war against coronavirus will take 21 days, referring to the 21-day nation-wide lockdown announced by him on March 24. He also asserted that around one lakh people infected with the deadly coronavirus are recovering, and it needs to be highlighted.

He also said he was very pained by the misbehaviour of some people against doctors, airlines crew and staff of essential services who are at the forefront of combating coronavirus. "People in white in hospitals and clinics are our gods now; they should be respected," added the PM.

He also added that the deadly virus does not differentiate between the rich and the poor asked people to be at home and practice social distancing. "Social distancing, to be at home only way out, the best option to deal with coronavirus. This disease doesn't discriminate between rich and poor. We can fight coronavirus by also showing compassion towards the poor. We are facing challenges globally, difficulties will arise; we have to come out victorious," said the PM.

In his first public engagement after the announcement of the lockdown, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards people for taking out time for the interaction. "Today is the first day of Navratri, you all must be busy in performing rituals and offering prayers, but still you took out time for this interaction, I`m grateful to all of you. I pray to Goddess Shailputri to give us the strength in the country`s fight against coronavirus," said PM Modi.

"As the MP of Varanasi, I should have been amongst you in times like these. But you are aware of the things that are going on in Delhi. Despite being busy here, I have been taking regular updates on Varanasi from my colleagues," he said. He also requested people to not believe in rumours and said, "At times, people don`t pay attention to things which are important. The same is happening in India. I request people to understand the facts and not believe in rumours. COVID-19 doesn`t discriminate between the rich and the poor. It will not spare anyone just because they perform yoga or exercise daily."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

He also expressed his grief on the attack on gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan. "Saddened by the attack on Kabul gurudwara," said PM.