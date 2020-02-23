Centre asks China to give clearance to flight to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday (February 23) asked China to give a "positive consideration" over relief and evacuation flight India wanted to send to Wuhan to evacuate the Indian citizens living there.

"In a humanitarian gesture of medical relief, a gift reflecting the solidarity of the people of India with the people of China, is expected to be delivered to Wuhan by a special flight. We have also called upon the Chinese authorities to allow Indian citizens and those of our neighbouring countries to return by the same flight. We hope that they will give it positive consideration," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently written to Chinese President Xi Jinping and offered Indian assistance in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 2,000 people in China. The request for relief and evacuation flight was sent on February 13 and the proposed flight was expected to take off on February 20 but no clearance was given by Chinese side. During this time period three foreign flights were able to leave Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak in China.

India also reminded China, that it will "precautions... in accordance with the WHO’s advisory about the outbreak of Corona virus infection, which is a global public health emergency" after Beijing called for ease of restrictions on trade and travel.

MEA spokesperson added, "Some restrictions have been imposed on the export of certain medical equipment in view of the fact that these items are in short supply here too."

"Responding to the needs of our Chinese friends, the Government had allowed a one time exemption for the export of some items which had been restricted for export," he noted.

Chinese embassy in a statement called on Indian side to "review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner" and "resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible."