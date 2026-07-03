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  • /Centre asks Google, Apple to remove 7 apps over alleged misuse to disable e-rickshaw batteries: Sources

Centre asks Google, Apple to remove 7 apps over alleged misuse to disable e-rickshaw batteries: Sources

The Centre has directed Google and Apple to remove seven apps from their app stores over the alleged misuse of the applications to remotely disable batteries in e-rickshaws, following complaints of sudden vehicle stoppages and safety concerns.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Centre asks Google, Apple to remove 7 apps over alleged misuse to disable e-rickshaw batteries: Sources
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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