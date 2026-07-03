/Centre asks Google, Apple to remove 7 apps over alleged misuse to disable e-rickshaw batteries: Sources

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued notices to Google Android and Apple iOS, directing them to remove seven applications from their app stores over the alleged misuse of these apps to remotely disable batteries in e-rickshaws and other vehicles, sources said.
According to sources, the action targets apps that were reportedly being misused to shut down batteries installed in e-rickshaws. Among the identified applications are BAT-BMS, SMART BMS, and LOSSIGY.
The move follows multiple reports in recent days of sudden stoppages and operational disruptions faced by e-rickshaw drivers. These applications were allegedly used to interfere with vehicle functioning, causing unexpected interruptions and raising serious safety concerns for drivers and passengers.
The Centre took serious cognisance of the issue after receiving complaints from e-rickshaw operators regarding unexplained disruptions in their vehicles. The alleged misuse of these applications prompted authorities to examine the matter and take prompt action.
Explaining the development, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S. Krishnan, said on Friday, "There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores".
He further emphasised that app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications made available to users do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.
"The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up," he said.
India has experienced rapid growth in the adoption of electric rickshaws as an affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly for last-mile connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas.
The rapid growth of digital services and smartphone-based applications has further underscored the need for stronger safeguards against malicious software that can compromise vehicles or enable fraud. The government has not officially disclosed any additional technical details about the functioning of these applications.
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