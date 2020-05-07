Centre asks Maharashtra, Gujarat to take steps to control coronavirus COVID-19 surge

Following Centre's concerns over the rise in the number of coronavirus COVID-19 deaths reported from some districts in Maharashtra and Gujarat both the state governments have been asked by Union Health Minsiter Dr. Harsh Vardhan to take appropriate steps to reduce the number of fatalities.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan held a COVID-19 meeting on Wednesday (may 6) to review coronavirus prepartions undertaken by Maharashtra and Gujarat and the action taken by the government and the management.

The meeting was attended by Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra's Health Minsiter and other officials, via video conferencing.

Harsh Vardhan said that these states need to work more effectively, especially on surveillance, contact tracing and timely treatment to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

It was also pointed out that some patients hide information about their infection or inform the hospital and administration very late due to the fear of social stigma associated with COVID-19 disease.

Harsh Vardhan said that the states would also need to work towards changing the mindset of the people associated with Coronavirus so that people will be able to share information and they can receive timely treatment.

The union minister suggested that the state governments should carry out awareness campaigns towards removing social stigma. Harsh Vardhan said that Aurangabad and Pune have done a good job in this matter.

The minister assured the states of all possible help. He also said that the central government will send more teams to help the states based on their demand.