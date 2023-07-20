trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637772
Centre Asks Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms To Take Down Manipur Women Paraded Naked Video

 The government on Thursday directed Twitter and other social media platforms, asking them not to circulate the May 4 viral video of the two Manipuri women being stripped naked.

Jul 20, 2023

Centre Asks Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms To Take Down Manipur Women Paraded Naked Video

New Delhi: The government on Thursday directed Twitter and other social media platforms, asking them not to circulate the May 4 viral video of the two Manipuri women being stripped naked. “Social media platforms must comply with Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation,” Government sources told news agency ANI.

Anxiety rose in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video emerged on Wednesday showing two women from one of the conflicting communities being exposed nude by a few men from the other side.

The video was spreading on the eve of a planned protest march declared by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder has been filed at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed culprits.

In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to nab the offenders at the earliest.

According to a spokesperson of ITLF, the "disgusting scene, which occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, shows men constantly abusing the helpless women, who cry and beg with their captors.

