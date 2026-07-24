/Centre assures action on paper leaks as Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast

The Centre on Friday reiterated its commitment to addressing concerns over examination paper leaks, assuring constructive dialogue and action to protect students' interests after education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said he and Union Health Minister JP Nadda met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and discussed the concerns raised by students during the protest.
"Along with Union Minister for Health Sh @JPNadda Ji, met Shri Sonam Wangchuk Ji at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, and held a detailed discussion on students' concerns. Assured a constructive dialogue and positive intervention from the Government, following which Sonam Ji decided to end his fast," Dr Singh said in a post on X.
He added that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remained committed to protecting students' interests.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains committed to ensuring justice for students and strict action against anyone who tries to compromise their future," he said.
Wangchuk ended his fast after receiving written assurances from the Centre and support from Members of Parliament across political parties that the issue of accountability in the country's examination system would be taken up in Parliament.
According to a government statement, the Centre has responded positively to the key demands raised by the protesters.
"Government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully in Jantar Mantar and those participating in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026. Government has already assured a threadbare discussion to find solution to paper leak and educational reforms regarding examination in Parliament. Besides, the Government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," the statement said.
Confirming the end of the fast, Wangchuk's team posted on X: "END OF HUNGER... BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY...!"
The statement added, "Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the floors of the Indian Parliament. The government also gave assurance that families of suicide victims in the recent NEET examination paper leak will be given adequate compensation and that there will be no cases registered against the peacefully protesting students and youths."
In a video message, Wangchuk said the written assurance followed meetings with Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, as well as support from around 65 Members of Parliament.
"On the 26th day of my hunger strike, I want to share some important information. A short while ago, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh came here. Leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body were also present. Before that, as you know, around 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties came here, signed their support, and requested me to end my hunger strike. They assured me that the issue of paper leaks would be discussed. The same assurance was conveyed by the Union Ministers as well. Over the last few days, it took some time to receive a written commitment, and today I have finally received that written assurance," Wangchuk said.
His hunger strike had drawn support from students, education activists, civil society groups and political leaders, who have called for stronger safeguards against examination paper leaks and greater accountability in the education system.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.