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  • /Centre assures action on paper leaks as Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast

Centre assures action on paper leaks as Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast

Wangchuk ended his fast after receiving written assurances from the Centre and support from Members of Parliament across political parties that the issue of accountability in the country's examination system would be taken up in Parliament.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Centre assures action on paper leaks as Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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