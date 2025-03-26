Centre Calls Meeting Of All MPs To Discuss Waqf Bill Today

New Delhi: The Central Government has called a meeting of all Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in detail. The meeting will provide MPs with a one-hour briefing on the proposed amendments to the Waqf laws, scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Coordination Room No. 5 of the Parliament.

The government is keen on explaining the contents of the bill before presenting it to Parliament, amidst growing opposition. The Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked controversy across the nation, with many groups accusing the Central Government of acting against the interests of the Muslim community.

Various Muslim organizations, including the prominent Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, have raised objections, calling the bill anti-Muslim. They argue that the amendments could lead to the mismanagement of Waqf properties and undermine the autonomy of the Muslim community in managing its charitable endowments.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has been vocal in its opposition, declaring that it will organise large-scale protests in different parts of the country. On March 26, a demonstration will take place in Patna's Gardanibagh, followed by another protest in Vijayawada on March 29.

AIMPLB's spokesperson, Qasim Rasool Ilyas, condemned the bill, stating that it was introduced on communal grounds and violated the rights of Muslims. He further claimed that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which reviewed the bill, acted unilaterally, disregarding the concerns of opposition parties and Muslim organisations.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, after several meetings and hearings, presented its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The 31-member committee proposed several amendments to the legislation, which were accepted by the majority of 15 BJP MPs against 11 opposition members.

However, the opposition has expressed strong dissent, with concerns over the bill's implications for Muslim religious and charitable institutions. As the discussion continues, the government faces increasing pressure from various sources, accompanied by nationwide protests.