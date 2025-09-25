In a significant development just 24 hours after violent protests rocked Ladakh, the central government has revoked the FCRA registration of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s non-profit organisation, citing "repeated violations" of foreign funding regulations. The cancellation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) licence comes in the wake of a massive shutdown and protest movement demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule protection for Ladakh, a campaign led in part by Wangchuk himself.

Reacting to the CBI probe into his institute for alleged FCRA violation, Activist Sonam Wangchuk says, "In the series of witch hunting, yesterday's events were the last and all blame was put on Sonam Wangchuk."

"A day later (after Leh protests), the Home Ministry of India issued a press release naming Sonam Wangchuk in it and blaming him... I had received a notice about a CBI inquiry stating that your organisation received foreign funding even when it did not have an FCRA. We did not get FCRA because we don't want funds from abroad. The United Nations team wanted to take our Passive Solar Heated Building to Afghanistan, and for this, they gave us a fee. We also got fees with tax from Switzerland and Italy organisations for supplying knowledge to them about our artificial glaciers...We are getting an I-T summons. In the series of witch hunting, yesterday's events were the last, and all blame was put on Sonam Wangchuk," he added.

Tensions Escalate In Leh And Kargil

The Union Territory witnessed its worst unrest in recent years on Wednesday, when four people were killed and over 80 were injured during clashes in Leh. Protesters torched a BJP office, a police vehicle, and several private cars.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) had called for the shutdown, while the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) supported the agitation, with a bandh observed in Kargil. Curfew was imposed in Leh, and strict prohibitory orders banning gatherings of five or more people were enforced in several towns, including Kargil.

Security forces, including police and paramilitary units, used tear gas to disperse demonstrators and restore order. The Union Home Ministry later confirmed that the situation was brought under control by 4 pm.

“Except for the regrettable incidents earlier in the day, the situation in Ladakh was brought under control by 4 pm,” the ministry said in a statement.

It also urged the public not to circulate old or inflammatory videos on social media that could stoke further tensions.

Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike, Appeals For Calm

On Wednesday, Sonam Wangchuk called off his 15-day hunger strike, citing fears that the protest might contribute to further unrest.

“Very sad by the events in Leh. My message of the peaceful path failed today. I appeal to the youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause,” Wangchuk said in a video posted on the social media platform X.

Speaking at a press conference, he condemned the violence and called for restraint, emphasising that no political party was behind the agitation.

“No party has the strength to mobilise youth like this,” he stated, adding, “I had to suspend my fast to help calm the situation. I feared that if I continued, it might be misinterpreted and further inflame tensions.”

The protests were triggered by long-standing demands for Ladakh’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides safeguards for tribal communities in certain northeastern states. Ladakhi leaders argue that such provisions are necessary to protect the region’s unique demographic, cultural, and ecological identity.

Since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019, Ladakh has functioned as a Union Territory without a legislature, leading to calls for greater political autonomy and constitutional protections.

Security Review Underway

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta chaired a high-level security review today and urged all departments to maintain heightened vigilance. Authorities remain on alert to prevent further escalation.

The cancellation of Wangchuk’s NGO’s FCRA licence is likely to further intensify the debate around civil liberties, activism, and dissent in Ladakh. While the Centre has maintained that it is open to dialogue, Wednesday’s events mark a critical juncture in the region’s struggle for constitutional recognition.