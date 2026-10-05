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Centre clears appointment of three High Court Chief Justices as Supreme Court judges

The appointments come days after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended their elevation to the Supreme Court.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Centre clears appointment of three High Court Chief Justices as Supreme Court judges
Image Credit: IANS

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Centre clears appointment of three High Court Chief Justices as Supreme Court judges
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