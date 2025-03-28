Advertisement
Centre Declares April 14 as National Holiday To Honor Dr BR Ambedkar

All ministries and departments of the Government of India have been directed to inform concerned authorities about the decision.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 08:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Centre Declares April 14 as National Holiday To Honor Dr BR Ambedkar Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: The central government has declared April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, as a national holiday. The announcement was made on Friday, March 28, by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.  

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Shekhawat said, "Now there will be a public holiday on the birth anniversary of our Baba Saheb Pujya Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji, the architect of the Constitution, who established a new era of equality in the society. The honourable Prime Minister Shri ji, a staunch follower of Baba Saheb, has respected the sentiments of the nation by taking this decision."  

According to the official notice, all central government offices, including industrial institutions across the country, will remain closed on Monday, April 14. All ministries and departments of the Government of India have been directed to inform concerned authorities about the decision.

